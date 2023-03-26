iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 4.6%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 290,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 800,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

