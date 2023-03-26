Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

IMTX stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

