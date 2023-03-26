Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Immatics Stock Performance
IMTX stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.47.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
