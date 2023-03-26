Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 4.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 84,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 264,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Barclays started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immunocore by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

