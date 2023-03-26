Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 5%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.25 and last traded at $127.66. 84,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 482,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.89, a P/E/G ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,414.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 64,269 shares worth $8,053,633. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.