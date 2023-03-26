Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 383,507 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,679,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,923 shares in the company, valued at $23,142,248.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,142,248.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $632,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,250 shares of company stock worth $9,198,458 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

NARI opened at $62.00 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $95.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

About Inari Medical



Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

