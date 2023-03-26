indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 4.9%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.40. 604,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,887,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,796.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at $43,796.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,451. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

