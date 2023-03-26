Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99.

On Wednesday, January 18th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50.

AAR stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

