Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 20th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50.
AAR Stock Up 1.5 %
AAR stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Trading of AAR
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
