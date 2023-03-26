Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81.

SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2,896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 71,120 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

