Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 57,963 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

