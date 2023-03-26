Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells 470,433 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $522,180.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,344,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,894.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Tellurian stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $591.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Several research firms recently commented on TELL. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

