Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 875,436 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total transaction of $50,902,838.82.

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

