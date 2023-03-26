Insight Folios Inc Sells 20,178 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
NYSE:XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
See Also
