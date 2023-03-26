Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $245.34 and last traded at $245.30. Approximately 163,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 307,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -151.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.59.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,789 shares of company stock worth $11,099,735. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

