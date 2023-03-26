Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Position Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,467,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

