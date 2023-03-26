Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,201 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.99 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

