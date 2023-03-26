InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -363.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

