Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 27,443 shares.The stock last traded at $156.46 and had previously closed at $156.56.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.31.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

