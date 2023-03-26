Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 27,443 shares.The stock last traded at $156.46 and had previously closed at $156.56.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

