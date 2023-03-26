Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.12 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

