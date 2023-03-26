Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 489,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,223,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.10 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

