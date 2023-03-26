IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in IPG Photonics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

IPGP stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

