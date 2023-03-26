iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $132.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

