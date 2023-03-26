iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

