iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $44,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

