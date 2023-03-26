iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

