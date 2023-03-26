iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.