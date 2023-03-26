iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
