IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $433,667,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The company has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

