J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $302,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.