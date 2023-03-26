Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

J stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

