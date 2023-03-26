Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Price Performance

Jamf stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jamf by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.