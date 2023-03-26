Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.99 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

