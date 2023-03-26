Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of UBS opened at $18.99 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
