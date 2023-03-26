Jennifer Tejada Sells 75,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,633,194.26.

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PD opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $22,062,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 517,110 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $7,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

