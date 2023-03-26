JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

JOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 30.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,640 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

