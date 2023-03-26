JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.
JOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.
JOANN Price Performance
JOANN stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
