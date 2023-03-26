Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

