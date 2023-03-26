Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

