Joseph S. Steinberg Acquires 158,000 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 158,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $2,684,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 487,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,274,928.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vitesse Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $20.99.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitesse Energy (VTS)
