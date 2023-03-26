KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.
KB Home Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.41 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after buying an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after buying an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 139,643 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
