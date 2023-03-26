KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.41 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after buying an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after buying an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 139,643 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

