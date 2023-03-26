KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
