KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.