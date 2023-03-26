Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.