Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Down 4.5%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 179,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,350,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,649 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 582,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

