Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

