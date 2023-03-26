KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $19.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in KeyCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 75,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.