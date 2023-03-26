KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 634.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

