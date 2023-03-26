Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.62. 1,048,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,187,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.
Kilroy Realty Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
Featured Stories
