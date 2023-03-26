Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.62. 1,048,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,187,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

