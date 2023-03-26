Lam Group Inc. Buys Shares of 899 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 899 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.45 and its 200 day moving average is $246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

