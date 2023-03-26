Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $502.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.