Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

