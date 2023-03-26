Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $42,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.85 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

