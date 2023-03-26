LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19,000.00 and last traded at $19,000.00. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,600.00.

LICT Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19,411.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20,198.80. The firm has a market cap of $380 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.44.

LICT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.